Lexus Strike Out Hunger Sweepstakes

Share this:

Tweet







For the second consecutive season, Lexus will donate $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Boston pitcher strikes out an opposing team’s hitter this season as part of the Strike Out Hunger program.

The program runs through all 162 games in the 2017 regular season and will provide 150 healthy meals to those in need for every $50 donated.

During the month of June, as part of the “Lexus Strike Out Hunger” program, Boston-area Lexus dealers are holding a food drive to benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank.

Fans can also enter the Lexus Strikes Out Hunger Sweepstakes for a chance to win a NESN VIP Experience at the ballpark. First read the official rules and then visit one of the following participating Lexus Dealers today: