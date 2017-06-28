Danica Patrick ‘Sorry’ For Crash With Boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Share this:

Tweet







If the last thing a racing driver wants to do during a race is wreck their teammate, then colliding with your significant other definitely is a close second. Since only two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers date each other, that doesn’t happen often, but it did at Sonoma Raceway.

Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — NASCAR’s sole driver couple — collided during Sunday’s Toyota/SaveMart 350, when Patrick’s car rolled back onto the racing line after she was forced wide at Turn 4 and spun out. The crash seemingly was just a racing incident, but Patrick still was quick to show remorse for compromising her boyfriend’s race.

Although this isn’t the first time the two have swapped paint since they started dating in 2013, that probably didn’t make things any less awkward when they saw each other after the race.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images