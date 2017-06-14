Liverpool’s 2017-18 Schedule Revealed; Reds To Kick Off Season Vs. Watford

Share this:

Liverpool will kickstart its 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road in August.

The schedule for the new season was revealed Wednesday, with the Reds set to get things under way at a ground where they earned a 1-0 victory last season, courtesy of Emre Can’s stunning overhead kick.

Other standout games include a home meeting with neighbors Everton on December 9, with the return game at Goodison Park scheduled for April 7.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s other great rivals, Manchester United, visit Anfield on October 14, before Jurgen Klopp and Co. head to Old Trafford on March 10.

Check out the Reds’ full schedule below (Please note that all games are subject to change for television-coverage purposes or due to participation in European competition.).

August

12 – Watford (A)

19 – Crystal Palace (H)

26 – Arsenal (H)

September

9 – Manchester City (A)

16 – Burnley (H)

23 – Leicester City (A)

30 – Newcastle United (A)

October

14 – Manchester United (H)

21 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

28 – Huddersfield Town (H)

November

4 – West Ham United (A)

18 – Southampton (H)

25 – Chelsea (H)

29 – Stoke City (A)

December

2 – Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

9 – Everton (H)

13 – West Bromwich Albion (H)

16 – Bournemouth (A)

23 – Arsenal (A)

26 – Swansea City (H)

30 – Leicester City (H)

January

1 – Burnley (A)

13 – Manchester City (H)

20 – Swansea City (A)

30 – Huddersfield Town (A)

February

3 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

10 – Southampton (A)

24 – West Ham United (H)

March

3 – Newcastle United (H)

10 – Manchester United (A)

17 – Watford (H)

31 – Crystal Palace (A)

April

7 – Everton (A)

14 – Bournemouth (H)

21 – West Bromwich Albion (A)

28 – Stoke City (H)

May

5 – Chelsea (A)

13 – Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com