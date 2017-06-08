Lonzo Ball Didn’t Wear His $495 Big Baller Brand Shoes To Lakers Workout

Share this:

Lonzo Ball’s high-priced shoe made shockwaves when his father, LaVar Ball, announced the $495 price tag back in May. But is it possible not even Lonzo Ball wants to sport his ZO2 sneakers?

Lonzo Ball spent Wednesday working out for the Los Angeles Lakers, but something was noticeably absent from his feet.

That’s right, the star point guard didn’t wear his own shoes to his pre-draft workout, but once you hear the reason, it’ll make a little more sense.

With ZO2's still being made, looks like Lonzo went with the Hardens today for Lakers workout (📷 by @SomosLAFiebre) pic.twitter.com/jfLzmxp64T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2017

Lonzo Ball wore a pair of James Harden’s signature Adidas shoes to his workout because, according to Rovell, there isn’t one pair of ZO2’s currently on the marketplace. Not even for Lonzo Ball himself.

To be clear, there's not a single pair of ZO2's in the marketplace. Not one. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2017

According to Big Baller Brand’s website, the shoes will ship by Nov. 24, 2017, at the latest.

The Lakers own the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and could use the pick to select the star guard, if LaVar Ball doesn’t scare them away.

