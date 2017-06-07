Lonzo Ball Is Bluntly Honest About Wanting To Play For Lakers Next Season

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA Draft still is 15 days away, and chances are we’ll hear all sorts of rumors about the Los Angeles Lakers wanting or not wanting to select Lonzo Ball at No. 2 overall.

But one fact is not up for debate: Ball’s family wants to him to play for the Lakers, and so does Ball himself. The L.A. native and ex-UCLA star doubled down on this stance to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman on Wednesday after holding a pre-draft workout with the Lakers.

Lonzo Ball reiterated his desire to be drafted by the Lakers at No. 2. "Of course. I want to stay home." https://t.co/9a8oOeafsK — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 7, 2017

Well, there you have it.

The stars certainly are aligned for Ball to play in his hometown. The 19-year-old didn’t even work out with the Boston Celtics — the only club that can poach Ball from the Lakers at No. 1 — and the C’s seem pretty impressed with former Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

That apparent certainty hasn’t stopped reports that the Lakers are wary of drafting Ball because of his outspoken father (who wasn’t invited to Wednesday’s workout) or that the Philadelphia 76ers might have a shot at drafting him at No. 3.

This great mystery will be solved in just over two weeks, but if we had to bet, we’d wager on the Balls getting their way.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images