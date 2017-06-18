Lonzo Ball Whips Pass Through Windows Of LaVar Ball-Driven Escalade

Share this:

Tweet







Lonzo Ball can thread the needle.

The former UCLA point guard, who’s expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft, recently appeared on ESPN’s “Sports Science” to put his unique skill set to the test. During the segment, the 19-year-old was tasked with firing a pass through through two windows of a Cadillac Escalade driven by his father, the incomparable LaVar Ball.

Watch Lonzo’s “Sports Science” appearance in the video below:

Smooth.

It’s highly unlikely that Ball ever will deal with luxury SUVs on the basketball court, but the pass still was pretty impressive. Perhaps he and Blake Griffin can have their own automotive-based event during the NBA’s 2018 All-Star weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images