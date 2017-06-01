Looking Back On Some Of Kyle Busch’s Most Memorable Temper Tantrums

Share this:

When you think of Kyle Busch, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Is it him celebrating in victory lane, or freaking out on pit row?

Honestly, right now it has to be him face-planting after tripping over his own two feet.

There’s no denying the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a ton of talent, as he didn’t win the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship on luck. But for all of his racing achievements, Busch just can’t seem to shake his reputation as a winy, temperamental jerk (which is just fine with some drivers).

Narrowing down “Rowdy’s” most iconic freak outs is by no means easy, but we decided to wind back the clock and give it a try.

Fontana flip out (2012)

(NSFW)

Every driver has been frustrated with their crew at one point or another, but this is just excessive. Considering Busch’s life quite literally is in the hands of the people assembling his car, he might want to exercise a little more patience.

Parking the pickup (2011)

Busch loves racing in the Camping World Truck Series, but if he’s going to keep competing in NASCAR’s national series, he might want to avoid more episodes like this. Sure, Ron Hornaday getting loose came at a bad time for Busch, but responding the way he did, as NASCAR showed, won’t be tolerated.

Texas birds (2010)

(Also NSFW)

Unlike in the rest of the world, speed limits are strictly enforced in NASCAR, something Kyle Busch surely knows. Still, that didn’t stop him from giving a NASCAR official not one, but two middle fingers.

Charlotte mic drop (2017)

The most recent of all the hissy fits on this list, Busch’s antics after the Coca-Cola 600 have drawn reactions from all corners of the NASCAR world.

Blame it on the tires (2017)

In Busch’s defense, he does have a point in this one. Drivers put in a ton of work to win the Daytona 500, and losing it because of blown tires has to be frustrating. Keep in mind, though, that all drivers are dealing with the same rubber.

“The Kyle Busch Show” (2009)

Plenty of fans are probably disappointed this altercation didn’t end like the next one on our list.

Round 1: Fight! (2017)

Say what you want about Busch, but he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

