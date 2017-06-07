Lots Of Drivers, Mechanics Enjoyed Homecoming In Red Bull GRC New England

Share this:

Tweet







Red Bull Global Rallycross enjoyed a successful debut race in the New England market last weekend. But for many people within the sport, the new event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park actually was a homecoming.

There’s a strong New England presence inside the Red Bull GRC paddock, with drivers Cabot Bigham and Conner Martell hailing from the region, though both have moved West to be closer to their respective teams. The two young drivers aren’t the series’ only tie to the area, though, as Subaru Rally Team USA is based out of Colchester, Vt.

NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey caught up with Bigham, Martell, members of SRTUSA and Thompson Speedway general manager Josh Vanada to find out what it’s like to finally have a home GRC race.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool