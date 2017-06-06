Lyft, Nutonomy Partner To Improve Driverless Experience For Passengers

Share this:

Lots of people might be hesitant to ride in autonomous vehicles, but Lyft and nuTonomy want to make sure the experience is as user-friendly as possible for passengers.

Boston-based nuTonomy announced Tuesday it’s partnering with Lyft to enhance the “end-to-end experience” for people who ride in driverless cars, according to a joint statement.

The collaboration will focus on everything from how users book rides, to how the car communicates with them and the performance of the autonomous driving systems themselves.

“By combining forces with Lyft in the U.S., we’ll be positioned to build the best passenger experience for self-driving cars,” nuTonomy CEO,Karl Iagnemma, said in the statement. “Both companies care immensely about solving urban transportation issues and the future of our cities, and we look forward to working with Lyft as we continue to improve our autonomous vehicle software system.”

Lyft echoed Iagnemma’s concerns about the future of urban transport, and noted the significance of working with nuTonomy, which already tests self-driving taxis in Boston and Singapore.

“The nuTonomy team is one of the first movers in autonomous vehicle development,” Lyft CEO Logan Green said, “and we look forward to working with them to bring their autonomous vehicles to the Lyft network.”

To ensure a seamless transfer of information, both firms reportedly will aim to bring their driverless systems in line with one another. Lyft and nuTonomy’s R&D tests will continue to take place in Boston.

