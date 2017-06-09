Manchester United Releases ‪‪Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Is MLS Next For Soccer Superstar?

Share this:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a free agent soon.

The Premier League announced Friday that Manchester United will release the superstar striker when his contract expires at the end of June. His contract included a one-year option, which Manchester United declined to trigger.

Ibrahimovic helped Manchester United finish sixth in the Premier League and win the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League. He promised Manchester United goals when he arrived last summer and delivered in his only season with the club.

28 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the only Man Utd player to score 20+ goals in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 (28). Departure. pic.twitter.com/am2sSZAq8f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 9, 2017

But the 35-year-old Swede ruptured his ACL on April 20. The knee injury is expected to sideline him until at least January and almost certainly played a major role in Manchester United’s decision to release him.

The Los Angeles Galaxy reportedly offered Ibrahimovic a mega-contract in March. He was considering at the time whether to remain with Manchester United or seek a new adventure.

The 2018 MLS season won’t kick off until March, so the timetable could sync perfectly with Ibrahimovic’s recovery.

That is, if all parties have the same same interest they did just three months ago.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports