Marc-Andre Fleury Waives No-Movement Clause To Benefit Penguins

Share this:

Tweet







After a legendary career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, there’s a good chance that Marc-Andre Fleury could become a Las Vegas Golden Knight.

Fleury decided to waive the no-movement clause in his contract, which would have protected him from the expansion draft altogether had he not.

In what was definitely a tough decision, Fleury put the best interest of the Penguins in mind when it came to planning his future in the NHL.

“I love to play,” Fleury told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I love the game. I love to be in there, to compete. I like everything about it. Matt’s (Murray) the guy here. He will be for many years. There’s a salary cap, so it would be a challenge. Couldn’t work anyway.”

This attitude comes as no surprise to those who have followed Fleury through the years, including this season when he gave way to Murray as Pittsburgh’s starting netminder.

“Flower” was a key part of three Stanley Cup championships in Pittsburgh, and he will not soon be forgotten by the organization.

“Playing with someone that long, going through what we did, it’s pretty special. We’ve got some great memories,” Sidney Crosby told the Post-Gazette.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images