Marcel Dionne, Aly Raisman Share Awkward Moment On Stage At NHL Awards

There was plenty of star power at the 2017 NHL Awards on Wednesday night — both in terms of those receiving awards and those handing them out.

Los Angeles Kings legend and NHL Hall Of Famer Marcel Dionne was there and he definitely turned some heads while presenting an award with United States gold-medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman.

We have an @Aly_Raisman sighting at the #NHLAwards. And yes. Old is legendary. pic.twitter.com/KiwXVTbNxM — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) June 22, 2017

When preaching how honored they were to be sharing a stage with each other, Dionne threw in an extremely awkward compliment pertaining to Raisman’s legs.

While most of the award show as a whole produced somewhat forced and awkward comedy throughout, this moment was one that definitely made most viewers do a double-take.