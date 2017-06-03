Mario Mandzukic’s Bicycle Kick Goal In Champions League Final Is Jaw-Dropping

Share this:

Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus featured a historic moment and an incredible highlight-reel goal — and that was just the first half.

After Cristiano Ronaldo put Real Madrid on the board with an early strike in the 20th minute, Juventus immediately went on the counter-attack, scoring the equalizer just seven minutes later.

But this wasn’t just any equalizer. Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic delivered one of the best finishes we’ve seen on the Champions League stage, beating Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas with a jaw-dropping bicycle kick.

Have you EVER seen a better goal in a #UCLfinal? Take a bow, Juventus. 😱😱😱 https://t.co/FURVvwOHMD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 3, 2017

Mandzukic couldn’t have placed that shot any better if he tried, and his wonder goal pulled Juventus level at 1-1 entering the half.

Suffice it to say, the biggest match of the European soccer season lived up to the hype in the first 45 minutes.