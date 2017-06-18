Markelle Fultz Already Is Trusting 76ers’ Process Based On Instagram Comment

Share this:

The process soon could include Markelle Fultz.

The consensus No. 1 prospect in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft long was a seen as a future Boston Celtic, since they currently own the No. 1 pick, courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets. However, that soon might change.

The Celtics reportedly are in serious talks with the 76ers to trade the pick in exchange for the No. 3 overall selection and future draft capital. So, it made sense that the guard worked out with Philly on Saturday.

The move isn’t official yet, and there’s still a lot that could happen between now and Thursday’s draft, but 76ers big man Joel Embiid already is sharing photos of Fultz with his potential future Philly teammates on social media.

This should be legendary if it happens #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/234a42aoZW — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 18, 2017

Embiid also posted the photo to Instagram, and followers were quick to point out one very interesting response from a familiar name.

Markelle Fultz commented "Trust the process" 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/l58ne1IyFl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 18, 2017

All you have to do is trust the process.

Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images