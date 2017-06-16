Markelle Fultz Has Clear Message For Lonzo Ball Ahead Of NBA Draft

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NBA Draft class features a bevy of skilled point guards, but there’s two that stand out among the rest of the group.

Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball have been considered by many as the top two talents in this year’s class, with Fultz being projected to be taken No. 1 by the Boston Celtics. Ball, who’s been outspoken about his desire to become a Los Angeles Laker, has a very good chance of being picked by the Purple and Gold at No. 2.

It’s likely Fultz will be taken by the C’s, but the Washington product traveled to L.A. for a workout with the Lakers on Friday. And when Ball’s name was mention during his media availability, Fultz had a clear message for the UCLA point guard.

“I’m a competitor, so anybody that’s in front of me, I’m going to try to take them out,” Fultz said per The Associated Press. “Lonzo is a great guard, so we’re both competing for the same position. Stepping on the court, I’m going to try and beat him in everything I do, if that’s tying my shoe faster or anything.”

Fultz and Ball have battled head-to-head in the past, as the Huskies and Bruins met in a Pac-12 matchup last college basketball season. Fultz (25) edged Ball (22) in points, but UCLA trounced Washington 107-66.

Both guards are poised to succeed at the professional level. And who knows? Maybe they will help rekindle a once fierce Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images