Markelle Fultz Makes Rookie Mistake With Unintentionally Hilarious Instagram

Markelle Fultz’s social media skills could use a little work.

Thursday was a big night for Fultz, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft. The former Washington point guard widely was considered the top prospect in this year’s draft, and that became a reality at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Being the No. 1 pick understandably comes with some sponsors, and with this being 2017, Fultz apparently was asked to post something on Instagram. But instead of replacing the placeholders with his new team, he left them for the world to see and chuckle at.

"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017

Oops! Rookie mistake.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images