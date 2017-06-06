Markelle Fultz Now Has A Tasty Incentive To Bring Celtics An NBA Title

Share this:

Markelle Fultz is hungry for a championship, and Boston is doing its best to try to satisfy those cravings.

The former Washington guard and projected No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft was in town Monday ahead of his reported pre-draft workout with the Celtics. Fultz met up with C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who swept the 18-year-old off his feet and brought him to one of the finest eateries in the city: a local b.good.

Yup, that’s right: Ainge and Fultz decided to hit up a (healthy) fast-food burger chain, and we know this because a Twitter user snapped a picture of them figuring out whether to each get a side of fries or to just split one.

First, it’s quite the upset that Ainge didn’t take Fultz to his one true love, Chipotle. But there was a benefit to their jaunt to b.good — the chain caught wind of their appearance and hit Fultz with a bold offer on Twitter.

If that guy brings #18 he gets free food for life ☘️☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/ewR8ikWrGv — b.good (@b_good_) June 6, 2017

There you have it, Markelle: If you come to Boston and help the Celtics win their 18th NBA championship, you’ll never have to pay for another turkey burger or kale bowl in your life. How can you turn that down?

Food bribes aside, it does appear Ainge and Co. are the favorites to draft Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick June 22. Fultz doesn’t plan to work out with any other team besides Boston, according to the Philly Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, and the projected No. 2 pick, Lonzo Ball, declined to hold a workout with the C’s.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images