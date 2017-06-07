Markelle Fultz Raves About Celtics After Pre-NBA Draft Visit, Workout In Boston

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics invited top NBA draft prospect Markelle Fultz to Beantown for a visit and workout this week, and the former Washington guard certainly was impressed.

“It’s crazy. I think it’s a great organization,” Fultz said, per ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “They really care about you, on and off the court. They really just want the best for young men and people like me. They told me stuff I need to work on, they told me stuff that was good. I think that’s the biggest thing, just helping me grow on and off the court, it’s always what I’ve been about and I think that’s special.”

Most draft experts have projected Fultz to be selected No. 1 overall by the Celtics when the draft takes place June 22 in Brooklyn. Our latest NESN.com mock draft also predicts Fultz to Boston.

But the C’s didn’t guarantee Fultz that he’d be the top pick.

“No, no, no, they didn’t say that,” Fultz said, per ESPN. “They didn’t put that out there. I gotta earn everything,” Fultz said. “Just talking to them, we didn’t really talk about me getting drafted or anything like that, but more about me being a better young man, no matter where I go. Just what’s going to make me the best player I can possibly be.”

Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for Washington this past season. His ability to score at a high rate and run an offense as an efficient playmaker have drawn comparisons to Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

The Celtics could always trade the No. 1 pick as part of a package for a superstar player. But taking the long view might be the wiser approach, especially with the Golden State Warriors likely to rule the league for the next few seasons.

Fultz’s impressive talent and character would make him a valuable building block for a Celtics team hoping to build a long-term contender.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images