Markelle Fultz Reportedly Had Bad Shooting Day In Celtics Workout

Markelle Fultz is expected to be drafted by the Boston Celtics with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, but apparently, the star guard didn’t have the best workout with the C’s.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman went on WEEI’s “Dale and Holley with Keefe” on Monday and shed some light on the Washington guard’s audition.

“From what I’m told, Fultz didn’t shoot the ball exceptionally well in his workout in Boston,” Goodman said. “But they know he can shoot the ball. So, it’s one workout. … I still think it’s gonna be Fultz at (No. 1), Lonzo Ball at (No. 2).”

Fultz is an electric guard who has the ability to score the ball from all over the court. He would be an ideal fit for the Celtics as he can play on the wing alongside All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

While he might not have had the best shooting day in front of the C’s brass, Fultz had nothing but good things to say about his visit to Boston.

We still expect the Celtics to draft Fultz on June 22, even if they aren’t tipping their hand.

