Markelle Fultz Works Out For 76ers, And His Shooting Wasn’t Exactly Ideal

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft — yet — but they did have the consensus top prospect in for a workout Saturday night.

Want proof of Washington guard Markelle Fultz in Philadelphia gear? Well, the 76ers certainly provided plenty on their social media accounts.

The Boston Celtics still own the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s draft, but they reportedly are in talks with the 76ers to send it to Philly in exchange for multiple other draft selections. And one day later, Fultz was working out with for his potential next employer.

Fultz, by all accounts, didn’t have the greatest workout, but how he shot wasn’t exactly the main point of the session.

Markelle Fultz not exactly impressing with his shooting so far — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) June 18, 2017

Fultz struggled to hit his 3-point shots consistently in drill. Have to wonder if he's feeling effects of the trip here. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) June 18, 2017

Fultz just went 4-for-18 shooting 3s in around-the-world format. — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) June 18, 2017

Value of today's workout was about 80% medical reports, 18% interview, 1% performance, and 1% miscellaneous. Don't worry about his shooting. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 18, 2017

Fultz also spoke with the media afterward, and you can hear what he said in the Facebook Live video below.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images