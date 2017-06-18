Markelle Fultz Works Out For 76ers, And His Shooting Wasn’t Exactly Ideal

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft — yet — but they did have the consensus top prospect in for a workout Saturday night.
Want proof of Washington guard Markelle Fultz in Philadelphia gear? Well, the 76ers certainly provided plenty on their social media accounts.
The Boston Celtics still own the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s draft, but they reportedly are in talks with the 76ers to send it to Philly in exchange for multiple other draft selections. And one day later, Fultz was working out with for his potential next employer.
Fultz, by all accounts, didn’t have the greatest workout, but how he shot wasn’t exactly the main point of the session.
Fultz also spoke with the media afterward, and you can hear what he said in the Facebook Live video below.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP