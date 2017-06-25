Markelle Fultz’s Throws Shade At Boston For Having Zero Chick-Fil-A Locations

Share this:

More and more Chick-fil-A locations are starting to pop up around Massachusetts, but when you obsess over a fast-food restaurant like Danny Ainge does with Chipotle, you need more than nine locations in an entire state to feed your craving.

Markelle Fultz was drafted No. 1 overall in Thursday’s 2017 NBA Draft, which wasn’t a surprise. However, the thought in the weeks leading up to the draft was that the Boston Celtics would take the former Washington point guard with their top selection, but instead they traded the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 3 selection and a future first-rounder.

And it turns out Chick-fil-A played an interesting role in the entire saga.

You see, time was of the essence when Fultz realized he would be working out in Philly, not Boston, so he wanted to know if there would be a Chick-fil-A near the 76ers’ facilities. Luckily for him, the city had a few for him to choose from, as he described in an article for The Players’ Tribune.

“I was just waking up,” Fultz wrote of when he learned from his trainer, Keith, that he was going to work out for the 76ers. “So I was like, ‘OK, cool. Do they have Chick-fil-A there?’

“A crispy chicken sandwich for breakfast. It’s kind of like my good luck charm. Keith never got back to me about that important question. So I found out for myself. I googled it immediately. Philly does have Chick-fil-A. It has six, actually. Seven if you count the one at the airport. Boston has zero Chick-fil-A’s, for what it’s worth.”

The good Chick-fil-A news kept getting even better for Fultz, as he wrote in The Players’ Tribune that the 76ers had some for him at the training facility when he arrived.

For those wondering, Chick-fil-A currently isn’t allowed in Boston due to the company’s stance toward the LGBT community.

