Marlins’ Edinson Volquez Throws First No-Hitter Of 2017 MLB Season

Edinson Volquez was dealing Saturday.

The Miami Marlins right-hander tossed the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history and the first of the 2017 Major League Baseball season when he mowed down the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.

Volquez struck out 10 batters on 98 pitches and became the first pitcher since 2013 to throw a nine-inning no-hitter in under 100 pitches. It was just the 13th such feat in MLB history.

The outing got off to an ominous start when Volquez collided with Diamondbacks center fielder Reymond Fuentes on the first at-bat of the game.

Volquez pitched the rest of the game with a bandaged right ankle, but he thought the injury was much worse when it happened.

The final out of the game, of course, came by way of the K.

He struck out the side in the ninth inning and had some pie afterward.

Before the game, Volquez took to Instagram to honor his friend Yordano Ventura, on what would have been his 26th birthday.

Volquez dedicated his performance to Ventura and Jose Fernandez, both of whom tragically passed away recently.

Well done, Edinson.

