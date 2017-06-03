Marquette King Has Awesome Response To Rihanna Defending LeBron James

Share this:

The NFL season still is months away, but Marquette King already is making us laugh.

The charismatic Oakland Raiders punter had some fun with Rihanna’s postgame comments about LeBron James after the Golden State Warriors picked up a 113-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

After the game, the pop star defended James saying “he’s still the king,” which prompted a hilarious Twitter response from the “actual” King.

Aye @rihanna were you talking about me or Lebron? Cause it's only 1 person whose name is King that plays at the Oco right now… 👀 https://t.co/U8VwMoZhTz — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 2, 2017

He does have a point.

We have a feeling this is just a taste of the hilarity King will bring throughout the upcoming football season.

