Martellus Bennett Has Interesting Take On LeBron James’ Newly Shaved Head

The best reaction to LeBron James’ decision to finally shave his head might have come from Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett.
After James, who for years had been mocked for his receding hairline, opted to shave it all off Thursday, the always-opinionated Bennett fired off a series of tweets that alternated between jokes about Pokemon and serious meditations on self-acceptance.
It was exactly what we’ve come to expect from the 30-year-old pass-catcher, who never was afraid to speak his mind during his one season with the New England Patriots.
Here’s what Bennett had to say about LeBron’s new look:
Well said, Marty.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
