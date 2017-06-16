Martellus Bennett Has Interesting Take On LeBron James’ Newly Shaved Head

Share this:

The best reaction to LeBron James’ decision to finally shave his head might have come from Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett.

After James, who for years had been mocked for his receding hairline, opted to shave it all off Thursday, the always-opinionated Bennett fired off a series of tweets that alternated between jokes about Pokemon and serious meditations on self-acceptance.

It was exactly what we’ve come to expect from the 30-year-old pass-catcher, who never was afraid to speak his mind during his one season with the New England Patriots.

Here’s what Bennett had to say about LeBron’s new look:

Lebron going bald is like Charmeleon evolving into Charizard. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

Pikachu is still pikachu. When we know it should have been evolved to Raichu. https://t.co/aHvlRZVEt1 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

I feel like it's accepting oneself for who they are. Fighting it for so long holds you back. Letting it go and becoming is a huge step — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

Self acceptance is a sure way for elevation in ones life. When you can truly be yourself. that freedom allows you to go wherever you please — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

Not that Lebron didn't accept himself, just using this moment as a teaching opportunity. Lol — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

Anyways…. Charizard I choose you!! — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

I see my hairline running away from my forehead everyday. It's only a matter of time before I will have to face the results of the race. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

Well said, Marty.

