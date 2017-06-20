Martellus Bennett Turns Twitter Into An NFL Player Chat Room, And It’s Awesome

Share this:

Martellus Bennett had some time to kill Monday night, so he hopped on Twitter, and hilarity definitely ensued.

It all started with this tweet, in which the now-Green Bay Packers tight end gave Terrell Owens a shout-out.

Man was just talking to someone about best teammates I've ever had. @terrellowens I appreciate everything you've ever taught me dude. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

That elicited a response from a more-than-appreciative T.O. …

Nothing but love here e homie! Proud of u CHAMP!!! https://t.co/0mVdFjG8ty — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 20, 2017

… and then Bennett’s Twitter page seemingly became an NFL player chat room.

Enter Jon Kitna, who also played with Bennett on the Dallas Cowboys.

No doubt @MartysaurusRex was one of my top 10 teammates of all time too! Loved those sessions & watching you make the defense mad & better — Jon kitna (@CoachKit72) June 20, 2017

I still like to get on the scout team when I'm having a rough day. 😂. They don't let me do it as much anymore but I get over there https://t.co/NMU93m5h2S — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

Lance Briggs sent his congratulations to Bennett for his Super Bowl championship with the New England Patriots, and Marty responded with a great one-liner.

You can come by the crib and check it out if you want. Marty-1 Lance -0 hahaha. 😂😂 https://t.co/X2dsWwPitg — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

Devin McCourty followed along as Bennett fired tweet after tweet, and the Patriots safety wanted an explanation for it all.

I had to read all ur tweets to know what you're talkin bout…I can never get that time back now…🤣🤣🤣(D-Mac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 20, 2017

Next in Bennett’s crosshairs were brothers Kyle and Chris Long. Bennett played with Kyle Long in Chicago and Chris Long in New England, but he had to pick a favorite, didn’t he?

I also love my boys @JOEL9ONE and @Ky1eLong I love Chris more tho. Hahaha. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

Kyle Long didn’t like Bennett’s answer, and he dropped a NSFW response that his ex-teammate enjoyed and then followed up with an invitation.

Hahaha. There's my guy. Come by the crib Jett would love to see you, bring mom and pops I'll fry some chicken. 👍🏾👍🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/2LxHLETDON — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

Chris Long appreciated the love, though.

😅👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 20, 2017

Speaking of love, Bennett was spreading a lot of it, first to retired wide receiver Steve Smith, with whom he said he’d wished he’d played.

Thx… We would have had a ton of laughs I can tell you that! Congratulations on all your success — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) June 20, 2017

Thanks bro. Thanks for playing the game the way you did. Enjoy the family. I'll swing by the show before the season starts. https://t.co/T70InqtBoY — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

A fan interrupted the proceedings to ask for Bennett’s thoughts on Rob Gronkowski, and he delivered.

Yea @RobGronkowski is a beast. Dude can really play ball. He'll go down as one of the greatest to play. Really good dude too great teammate https://t.co/yuz0ySgMXT — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

Julian Edelman stopped by to send his regards for his now-former Patriots teammate.

Marty I'd go to battle with you anyday bubs — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 20, 2017

You know you can count on me. https://t.co/77nwXvUNoc — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

Last to the party was Matt Forte, who’s ready for another workout with Bennett.

let's get it!!!!! — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) June 20, 2017

You back in the Chi. Let's gooooooooo https://t.co/ORQ9eSgiUO — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

So what started this whole 4-hour, 17-minute Twitter run that also included observations on cartoons, comics and just life in general? McCourty drew the answer, and it’s a tale as old as time.

Why you always hating bro? I'm on a plane the guy next to me is 64 with Velcro sneakers on and dad jeans. I need someone to talk to. https://t.co/mYz9OaYlUM — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 20, 2017

Don’t ever change, Marty. New England will miss you.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images