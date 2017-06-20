Martellus Bennett Turns Twitter Into An NFL Player Chat Room, And It’s Awesome

Martellus Bennett had some time to kill Monday night, so he hopped on Twitter, and hilarity definitely ensued.
It all started with this tweet, in which the now-Green Bay Packers tight end gave Terrell Owens a shout-out.
That elicited a response from a more-than-appreciative T.O. …
… and then Bennett’s Twitter page seemingly became an NFL player chat room.
Enter Jon Kitna, who also played with Bennett on the Dallas Cowboys.
Lance Briggs sent his congratulations to Bennett for his Super Bowl championship with the New England Patriots, and Marty responded with a great one-liner.
Devin McCourty followed along as Bennett fired tweet after tweet, and the Patriots safety wanted an explanation for it all.
Next in Bennett’s crosshairs were brothers Kyle and Chris Long. Bennett played with Kyle Long in Chicago and Chris Long in New England, but he had to pick a favorite, didn’t he?
Kyle Long didn’t like Bennett’s answer, and he dropped a NSFW response that his ex-teammate enjoyed and then followed up with an invitation.
Chris Long appreciated the love, though.
Speaking of love, Bennett was spreading a lot of it, first to retired wide receiver Steve Smith, with whom he said he’d wished he’d played.
A fan interrupted the proceedings to ask for Bennett’s thoughts on Rob Gronkowski, and he delivered.
Julian Edelman stopped by to send his regards for his now-former Patriots teammate.
Last to the party was Matt Forte, who’s ready for another workout with Bennett.
So what started this whole 4-hour, 17-minute Twitter run that also included observations on cartoons, comics and just life in general? McCourty drew the answer, and it’s a tale as old as time.
Don’t ever change, Marty. New England will miss you.
