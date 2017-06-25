Matt Mitrione Rips Warriors, Wants To Visit White House After Bellator Win

Share this:

MMA fighters typically aren’t invited to meet with the President of the United States after victories, but one Bellator fighter is hoping his latest win earns a trip to the nation’s capital.

After defeating Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator NYC on Saturday, Matt Mitrione celebrated by pitching a self-invitation to Donald Trump, and he took a shot at the Golden State Warriors in the process, which included some NSFW language.

“Hey, President Trump, f–k the Golden State Warriors!” Mitrione said. “I’m a real warrior. I’ll come to the White House. I’ll be good and honorable.”

Mitrione’s lashing out of The Dubs comes after a few of their players revealed their disinterest in visiting Trump to celebrate their NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In Stephen Curry’s sake, he seemed to have his mind made up for quite some time.

“Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, a hypothetical—if a championship were to happen, what would I do?” Curry told the Washington Post on June 14. “I answered, ‘I wouldn’t go.’ I still feel like that today.”

Andre Iguodala was much more brief and blunt when asked if he’d want to visit the White House, simply saying “Hell nah,” per FOX Sports Ohio’s Sam Amico. Still, Curry added that the Warriors would “have a conversation as a team.”

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr admitted to Business Insider that he’s often disagreed with Trump’s stances, but added visiting the White House still could be a good experience for his team.

“I do think it is very important to consider a potential invitation because I think it could have really positive ramifications if we did go. It’s a different way to look at it. I, like many of our players, am very offended by some of Trump’s words and actions. On the other hand, I do think there’s something to respecting the office, respecting our institutions, our government.”

“And I think it can make a statement in a time when there is so much divide and everybody seems to be angry with each other. It might be a good statement for us to go and to show, ‘Hey, let’s put this aside, put all this partisan stuff aside, and personal stuff aside, respect the institution, and maybe even if one of you players wants to voice your concerns over what’s happening, what better opportunity to do so.'”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images