Matt Ryan Gives Bill Belichick-Like Response To Super Bowl LI Question

Matt Ryan will never forget what happened in the Atlanta Falcons’ heartbreaking overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

But he’s ready to put that setback in the rearview mirror and push forward. When asked about the Super Bowl loss Wednesday, the veteran quarterback gave a Bill Belichick-like answer.

“We’re on to 2017,” Ryan said, per Matthew Tabeek of AtlantaFalcons.com. “You know, you learn from it, like we did. You deal with it, like we did. And then you move forward and you start preparing to try and be the best football team that this group can be. And that’s where we’re at.”

Ryan, who has admitted to re-watching Super Bowl LI multiple times, will try to help the Falcons accomplish a difficult feat in 2017. The last Super Bowl loser to reach the Super Bowl the next season was the Buffalo Bills in 1994.

Many of the Super Bowl losers since 2000 haven’t even made the playoffs the next season.

The Falcons should be OK, though. Aside from offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta hasn’t lost many important pieces from their 2016 squad over the offseason.

