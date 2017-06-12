Melvin Ingram, Chargers Agree To Four-Year, $66 Million NFL Contract

Share this:

Melvin Ingram proved himself to be a very valuable player on the Los Angeles Chargers defense last season, and he’s been rewarded quite well for that performance.

The team announced Sunday it had agreed to a four-year contract with the outside linebacker. Cameron DaSilva of FOX Sports reported the financial details of the deal.

Ingram got $66M with $42M guaranteed. T-3rd highest AAV for OLB in NFL, 4th most guaranteed money. That's a large contract. — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 11, 2017

Ingram tallied 60 tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles in 16 games for the Chargers last season. He and rookie Joey Bosa quickly developed into one of the best edge-rushing duos in the NFL.

Only three edge defenders in the NFL registered more pressure than Chargers OLB Melvin Ingram. He's been rewarded with a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/mtHloFUCr1 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 11, 2017

The Chargers franchised tagged Ingram after the 2016 season. The two sides had until July 15 to reach an extension before next season.

Ingram was San Diego’s first-round pick (No. 18 overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft.

