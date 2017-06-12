Melvin Ingram, Chargers Agree To Four-Year, $66 Million NFL Contract

Melvin Ingram proved himself to be a very valuable player on the Los Angeles Chargers defense last season, and he’s been rewarded quite well for that performance.
The team announced Sunday it had agreed to a four-year contract with the outside linebacker. Cameron DaSilva of FOX Sports reported the financial details of the deal.
Ingram tallied 60 tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles in 16 games for the Chargers last season. He and rookie Joey Bosa quickly developed into one of the best edge-rushing duos in the NFL.
The Chargers franchised tagged Ingram after the 2016 season. The two sides had until July 15 to reach an extension before next season.
Ingram was San Diego’s first-round pick (No. 18 overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images
