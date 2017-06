Share this:

The Mexican national team heads to Russia for the 2017 Confederations Cup at the top of their game and ready to compete with some of the best sides in the world.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed Mexico’s chances of winning the tournament on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show” podcast.

See what they had to say in the video above.

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images