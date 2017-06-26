Mexico Soccer Fans Brawl On Field, Ruin Club America Vs. Pumas Legends Game

Share this:

Fans of Mexico’s Club America and Pumas have stained soccer in the United States.

A mass brawl ruined an exhibition game between legends of Club America and Pumas on Sunday at Santa Ana (Calif.) Municipal Stadium. A few fans started fighting on the field at halftime, and many more soon followed. Police eventually restored order, and organizers cancelled the remainder of the game.

Watch the full brawl in the video below (caution: it contains disturbing scenes).

One fan was left unconscious on the field, while five others were arrested during the fracas, according to The Herd.

Former stars Alberto Garcia Aspe, Claudio Suarez and Salvador Cabañas were among the players who participated in the game, which was to benefit the United Soccer Talents Foundation.

