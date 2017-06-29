Leon Goretzka’s Goals Lift Germany Past Mexico In Confederations Cup Semifinals

Share this:

Leon Goretzka shouldn’t vacation in Mexico any time soon.

The Germany national soccer team midfielder scored two early goals Thursday in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal against Mexico.

Goretzka gave Germany the edge with goals in the sixth and eighth minutes.

This is how Germany got it started. Goretzka opened up the scoring in the 6th minute. @Powerade #ConfedCup #GERMEX https://t.co/UKnTV4S1O7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 29, 2017

With goals in 6th, 8th minutes, Leon Goretzka is fastest with two goals in #ConfederationsCup history (Gabriel Batistuta, 2 in 10 min, 1992) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 29, 2017

He now leads the tournament in goals.

Leon Goretzka has now scored more goals (3) at the 2017 Confederations Cup than any other player. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/duSxqIceVh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 29, 2017

Germany’s blistering start raised painful memories for Mexico, which suffered a 7-0 humiliation against Chile last summer in the Copa America 2016 quarterfinals. Fans of Brazil’s soccer team also might be flinching, having watched their team lose to Germany 7-1 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

Germany went on to win 4-1 and will face Chile in the final.

