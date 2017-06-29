Leon Goretzka’s Goals Lift Germany Past Mexico In Confederations Cup Semifinals

Leon Goretzka shouldn’t vacation in Mexico any time soon.
The Germany national soccer team midfielder scored two early goals Thursday in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal against Mexico.
Goretzka gave Germany the edge with goals in the sixth and eighth minutes.
He now leads the tournament in goals.
Germany’s blistering start raised painful memories for Mexico, which suffered a 7-0 humiliation against Chile last summer in the Copa America 2016 quarterfinals. Fans of Brazil’s soccer team also might be flinching, having watched their team lose to Germany 7-1 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Germany went on to win 4-1 and will face Chile in the final.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images
