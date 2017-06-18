Mexico Vs. Portugal Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is about to go higher.

Mexico will play Portugal on Sunday in Kazan, Russia, in their Confederations Cup opener. The contest is arguably the most highly anticipated game of the group stage, with both teams arriving in Russia with hopes of winning the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo will face Mexico for the first time. Mexico defenders Hector Moreno and Diego Reyes face the stiffest of tests. Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez’s, Miguel Layun’s and Hector Herrera’s experience playing for clubs in Portugal could prove useful against the reigning European champions.

The Pedrogao Grande forest fire, which killed at least 62 people early Sunday morning, looms over the game. The fire is one of the deadliest tragedies in Portugal’s history. Portugal will be wearing black armbands in remembrance of the victims, and the teams will observe a minute of silence prior to kickoff.

Here’s how to watch Portugal vs. Mexico online.

When: Sunday, June 18, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images