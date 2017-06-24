Mexico Vs. Russia Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

Share this:

Russia’s soccer team is in a win-or-go-home situation.

Russia will host Mexico on Saturday in their final 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group B game. Russia needs a win to advance to the semifinals, while Mexico needs just a draw to advance.

Mexico’s Carlos Salcedo and Hector Moreno will miss the game due to the injuries they suffered Wednesday in the 2-1 win over New Zealand.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. New Zealand.

When: Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images