Soccer

Mexico Vs. Russia Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

by on Sat, Jun 24, 2017 at 10:15AM
1,089

Russia’s soccer team is in a win-or-go-home situation.

Russia will host Mexico on Saturday in their final 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group B game. Russia needs a win to advance to the semifinals, while Mexico needs just a draw to advance.

Mexico’s Carlos Salcedo and Hector Moreno will miss the game due to the injuries they suffered Wednesday in the 2-1 win over New Zealand.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. New Zealand.

When: Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Click to watch our Confederations Cup preview >>

Click for the full Confederations Cup schedule >>

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team
COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

© 2017 NESN