Mexico Vs. Russia Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

Russia’s soccer team is in a win-or-go-home situation.
Russia will host Mexico on Saturday in their final 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group B game. Russia needs a win to advance to the semifinals, while Mexico needs just a draw to advance.
Mexico’s Carlos Salcedo and Hector Moreno will miss the game due to the injuries they suffered Wednesday in the 2-1 win over New Zealand.
Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. New Zealand.
When: Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images
