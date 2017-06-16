Michael Floyd Issues Statement, Blames Positive Alcohol Test On Kombucha Tea

Share this:

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd could return to jail after testing positive for alcohol. Floyd is blaming the positive test on kombucha tea.

Floyd, who was sentenced to 17 days in jail after pleading guilty to an extreme DUI, was ordered not to drink alcohol while under house arrest for 96 days. Floyd tested positive on his 91st day.

Here’s a statement Floyd’s agent issued, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Michael Floyd started his 96-day home monitoring on March 13, 2017. During this time period, Michael was tested a minimum of six times per day. For the first 90 days, Michael’s blood alcohol content was 0.0 for all of his 500 plus tests.

“On June 10, 2017, Michael watched movies at his place of residence until 3:00 a.m. During that time, he drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks, unaware that the drinks contain alcohol.

“On June 11, 2017 at 5:30 a.m., Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055. Michael was tested again at 5:54 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was down to .045. Michael was tested again at 6:23 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was .044. He then went back to sleep and missed a test at 6:33 a.m.

“Michael was five days away from the end of his home monitoring. Prior to and after this incident, Michael has not had any alcohol whatsoever since the start of his home monitoring. Unfortunately, the kombucha teas that Michael did drink resulted in a positive blood alcohol content reading. As a result, the Court wishes to hear from Michael on June 26. At that time, Michael will have an opportunity to explain how this unfortunate test result happened.”

Floyd signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings last month.

The Patriots claimed Floyd off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals last season after he was charged with the extreme DUI.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images