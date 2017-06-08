Michael Rapaport Taunts Cavs Fans By Bringing Broom To Game 3 In Cleveland

Share this:

Michael Rapaport isn’t worried about what Cleveland Cavaliers fans think of him.

The actor is a New York Knicks fan, but even though his team missed the playoffs this season, Rapaport is making sure to root against LeBron James and the Cavs in their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. And to add a little fuel to the fire, Rapaport showed up to Game 3 on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena with a broom.

SweepStakes from the Q pic.twitter.com/dAZRf6rbfm — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 8, 2017

Actor Michael Rappaport brought a broom. He's been told where to put it by #Cavs fans. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/kO3JwGtAbi — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 8, 2017

Rapaport also shopped locally to get his broom before the game.

(Warning: Rapaport uses some strong language in this video, per usual.)

Best Brooms & General Cleaning supplier in Cleveland is

Samsel Supply Store at

1235 Old River Road Cleveland,OH

Great people Great Store! pic.twitter.com/XUqIkyNUPu — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 8, 2017

The Warriors ended up winning 118-113 to take a 3-0 lead in the series, so Rapaport might get his wish after all. They’ll have a chance to complete the sweep Friday during Game 4 in Cleveland.

