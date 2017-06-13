Mike Brown’s NBA Title With Warriors Came At Cavs’ Expense (Literally)

Share this:

At this time last year, Mike Brown was out of an NBA job. Now — well, let’s just say he’s in a much more enviable situation.

The Warriors assistant coach earned himself a ring Monday night when Golden State dispatched the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The victory was especially sweet for Brown, considering the Cavs fired him twice from two separate head coaching jobs in 2010 and 2014.

But it gets even better. When Cleveland signed him a second time in April 2013, Brown inked a five-year contract reportedly worth $20 million, part of which was guaranteed. And when he was fired a year later, a provision in his contract ensured he’d still receive that money in payments spread out over the next six years, per ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst.

“Brown will get all the money guaranteed him, with the amount he’s paid as part of his Golden State Warriors contract being deducted, and the Cavs pay the balance,” Windhorst wrote after Game 1.

So, let’s connect the dots: The Cavs sent Brown some form of payment this year — possibly as much as $4 million — only to watch his current employer beat them in the NBA Finals. Brown, meanwhile, finishes the 2016-17 campaign with checks from both the Cavs and Warriors as well as an NBA title at his former employer’s expense (literally). Not too shabby.

Brown certainly earned those benefits, as he went 11-0 as Golden State’s interim head coach this postseason while Steve Kerr was sidelined with back complications.

