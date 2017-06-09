Mike Milbury Goes At P.K. Subban Again: He ‘Had It Coming’ In Sidney Crosby Tussle

Share this:

Mike Milbury will never be confused for a member of the P.K. Subban fan club.

The outspoken NHL on NBC analyst has gone after the Nashville Predators defenseman in the past, as recently as late April actually when he called Subban a “clown,” and he was back at it Thursday night.

Subban and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby got tangled up behind the net in the first period of the Penguins’ eventual 6-0 win in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, with both players getting matching minor penalties. Some thought Crosby deserved a stiffer penalty after bouncing Subban’s head on the ice like a basketball, but Milbury wasn’t one of those people.

In fact, Milbury said Subban “had it coming.”

The full clip of Mike Milbury talking about PK Subban "having it coming" after being held down and getting his head pounded…#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/qDqUfA0lzB — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) June 9, 2017

Subban has developed plenty of detractors over the year for his style of play. His innate ability to get under his opponents’ skin makes him one of the most hated players in every road arena the Predators visit. But he and Crosby have been going after each other all series, and the Penguins captain isn’t squeaky clean himself.

So given Milbury’s past criticism of Subban, it’s hard not to think his commentary Thursday night wasn’t a little bit personal … and that’s probably putting it kindly.

