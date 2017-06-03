Mike Tyson Has His Doubts About Conor McGregor Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Share this:









Mike Tyson isn’t exactly against Conor McGregor taking on Floyd Mayweather. But if the superfight goes down as currently constructed, the boxing legend is highly skeptical.

The highly anticipated bout has drawn some criticism among boxing purists, who believe a UFC star like McGregor trying to box a proven fighter like Mayweather would tarnish the sport. In a recent interview with Sirius XM Sports, Tyson was asked if he agreed with that sentiment. His response was… complicated.

“No, I don’t believe it can ruin boxing at all,” Tyson said, via FOXSports.com. “Only way it can ruin boxing is if McGregor goes and boxes Floyd, because he’s going to look really ridiculous boxing him.

“But if he goes in there with the UFC stuff, now this could be pretty interesting.”

Of course, the plan all along has been for McGregor to fight Mayweather in a boxing match — aka, no kicks or grappling allowed. And if that’s what actually happens, Tyson believes “The Notorious” doesn’t stand a chance.

“(McGregor) doesn’t win in a boxing match,” Tyson said simply.

To parse this out, it sounds like Tyson does in fact believe a McGregor-Mayweather superfight would be detrimental to boxing, unless the rules of the fight somehow change over the next few months. And while McGregor’s camp is doing its best to prepare for his unique challenge, it’s clear the UFC star will have his work cut out for him against the undefeated Mayweather.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Michael Clevenger/The Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK