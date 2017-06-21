‘Minister Of Disinformation’ Danny Ainge Might Have More Trades In Mind

Share this:

The Boston Celtics currently own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but there’s no guarantee they’ll stay there.

The C’s originally had the No. 1 pick thanks to their infamous trade with the Brooklyn Nets, but they traded it to the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 3 selection and a future first-rounder. And based on a new report, there still are multiple NBA executives potentially bracing for more fireworks from president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

While it appears the Celtics likely will pick Jayson Tatum, Josh Jackson or Jonathan Isaac at this point, an NBA executive brought up North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett on Wednesday as a player Ainge “would love to find a way to get.”

Bulpett also cited another NBA executive as saying the C’s “were looking at perhaps moving down in the draft again and picking up another asset for their trouble.”

So, it appears Boston still could be very active in the upcoming days. It just depends on which NBA exec you listen to at this point.

Via Bulpett:

Meanwhile, to give you an idea of how surreal this has all become, a coach from yet another team said that if you asked 10 different clubs what Ainge wanted, you’d get 10 different answers. “We call him the minister of disinformation,” he said. “He’s putting a lot of stuff out there.”

“Trader Danny” seems to be keeping the rest of the league guessing.

