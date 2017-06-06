Minor League Baseball Team Cancels Sexist Promotion After Backlash

Share this:

The Ogden Raptors came up with perhaps the worst idea for a promotion, but it didn’t last very long.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rookie affiliate introduced “Hourglass Appreciation Night” on Monday, but it wasn’t a promotion for timers filled with sand. Instead, to “remind the world that baseball needs no clock,” the Utah-based Raptors planned to “feature 18 hourglass-shaped color commentators.”

Not only is the idea horribly sexist to begin with, but Odgen doesn’t make it much better by calling them “thoroughbreds” and “stunners” while encouraging fans to ogle them. The backlash was immediate and widespread, though, and it only took a couple hours before it was removed from the Raptors’ website.

Interestingly enough, the Raptors are in the Pioneer League, which is home to the Orem Owlz, who planned to host a similarly tone-deaf “Caucasian Heritage Night” in 2015 before they canceled, too. Ogden has yet to release a statement about the promotion’s cancelation.

