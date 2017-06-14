Minor League Team Offering Free Pregnancy Tests In Wacky Father’s Day Promo

Share this:

Welcome to the wild world of minor league baseball promotions, where (almost) nothing is off limits.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, are holding a special promotion Thursday to recognize Father’s Day on Sunday. But rather than pay tribute to current dads, the Jumbo Shrimp are taking a different route by offering … free pregnancy tests.

For Thursday’s game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Jacksonville is hosting “You Might Be The Father’s Day,” encouraging fans at the ballpark to pick up a free pregnancy test to “find out if you will be celebrating at Sunday’s Father’s Day Game.”

“The free tests will be discreetly available at a concourse table for adults who choose to obtain one,” the promotion reads on the Jumbo Shrimps’ website. “It will be an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and manila envelopes.”

No word yet if Maury will make an appearance.

It’s a pretty bizarre promo, but if it encourages people to take pregnancy tests, we suppose we’re on board. It’s also being held on the same night as Thirsty Thursday — 12-ounce beers for $1 and 24-ounce beers for $2 — so we can’t possibly think what will go wrong.

As a bonus, Jacksonville also is hosting a cookout on its stadium’s “Shrimp Deck” on actual Father’s Day for fans who may or may not feel obliged to go after Thursday’s game.

