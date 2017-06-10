Mitch Moreland Praises Red Sox For Grinding Out At-Bats In Friday’s Win

Share this:

It wasn’t easy, but the Boston Red Sox picked up a 5-3 comeback victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Fenway Park.

While Jackie Bradley Jr played the role of hero with his go-ahead home run, Mitch Moreland also had a fine night at the plate for the Red Sox. The first baseman went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, as well as a game-tying RBI single in the eighth inning.

After the game, Moreland praised his teammates for grinding out at-bats and creating opportunities, which helped lead Boston to a victory.

