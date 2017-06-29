Mitch Moreland Says It Was Just ‘One Of Those Days’ After Loss To Twins

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox simply couldn’t get anything going in Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

Boston’s offense struggled mightily throughout the contest, as it was 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

After the game, Mitch Moreland didn’t try to pinpoint what went wrong with the Red Sox’s bats, rather just chalking it up as “one of those days.”

