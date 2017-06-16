MLB Odds: Astros Slightly Favored Vs. Red Sox In Big Weekend Series

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will continue an eight-game road trip Friday when they open a three-game weekend set against the American League West-leading Houston Astros as +105 underdogs on the Major League Baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

After taking two from the Phillies at Fenway Park earlier this week, Boston opened its second lengthy road trip of the month with a 7-3 win in Philadelphia on Wednesday but dropped a 1-0 decision to the Phillies as -250 road chalk Thursday to fall to 1-3 in its past four on the road going into Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Astros betting matchup at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox have been a streaky on the road this season, going 7-9 over their past 16, and 16-18 on the year, but have held the upper hand in recent dates with the Astros, going 5-2 over their past seven overall. However, the club is just 2-4 in its past six dates in Houston, with the run total exceeding nine in four of those contests.

Southpaw Drew Pomeranz takes the mound Friday looking to rebound after getting roughed up in his last start, an 8-3 loss to Detroit as a +155 underdog. Pomeranz has lasted an average of just five innings in 12 starts this season.

The Astros have dominated through the first 10 weeks of the 2017 campaign, amassing an MLB-leading 45-22 record that has propelled them to the top of the World Series odds; they sit as +425 World Series favorites after opening the season at +1400.

Houston is coming off a lopsided 13-2 victory over the rival Texas Rangers on Wednesday as -140 home chalk to maintain a double-digit lead over the second-place Los Angeles Angels in the AL West standings, but has otherwise struggled in recent outings, going 3-6 in its past nine to put the brakes on an 11-game win streak.

The Astros have given up a lot of runs during their current slide, surrendering seven or more runs on four occasions, and an average of 5.66 runs per game while failing to tally consecutive wins over their past nine games.

Right-hander Mike Fiers will try to build on his best start of the season when he gets the call for the Astros on Friday. Fiers allowed just two hits and no earned runs over 7 1/3 innings to get the win in Houston’s 3-1 victory over the Angels as -175 home chalk last Saturday, and picked up the decision in his only career start against the Red Sox, an 8-3 Astros win in April 2016.

