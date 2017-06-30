MLB Odds: Blue Jays Slight Favorites In Doug Fister’s Second Red Sox Start

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox open a 10-game road trip in Toronto on Friday, taking on the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game weekend series as +127 underdogs on the Major League Baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston is coming off a 6-3 victory over Minnesota as -190 chalk Thursday, marking its first series win in two weeks and maintaining the club’s position atop the American League East standings going into Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays betting matchup at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox turn to right-hander Doug Fister in Friday’s series opener. Claimed off waivers last week, Fister is searching for his first win since last August. The 33-year-old looked good while allowing three earned runs over seven innings in his first Red Sox start, but took the loss as Boston fell 4-2 to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday as -161 chalk.

Fister has enjoyed success against the Blue Jays throughout his career, including a six-inning shutout performance last August while starting for Houston, failing to get the decision in the Astros’ 2-1 win. In four career starts against Toronto, Fister is 2-0, allowing more than one earned run just once and has gone six or more innings in three starts at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox hold the edge in recent road dates in Toronto, winning five of their past seven, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, but are 7-10 in their past 17 meetings overall.

The Blue Jays respond Friday with right-hander Marco Estrada, who has stumbled to a 4-6 record this season but looked good in his last outing, a 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals as +167 road underdogs last Saturday.

With just 11 wins in 25 contests, it has been a disappointing June for the Blue Jays. Toronto opened the month on the rise, clawing back to .500 after opening the season on a franchise-worst 2-11 run but enter the weekend on the verge of a lost season with a 37-41 record.

The Blue Jays have struggled to produce offense, scoring two or fewer runs in three of their past five outings, and averaging just over 3.4 runs per game over their past nine, resulting in a solid 6-3 run for the under in totals betting.

Toronto’s offensive struggles were on full display in Thursday’s 2-0 loss to Baltimore as -190 home chalk. The Blue Jays mustered just three hits in a rubber match against the Orioles, and have now failed to win a series at home since the final days of May.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images