MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored At Home Vs. Twins With Chris Sale On Mound

The Boston Red Sox will look to end a two-game losing streak and maintain a share of first place in the American League East when they open a four-game series with the surprising Minnesota Twins on Monday as -200 home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston missed a golden opportunity to seize sole possession of the top spot in the AL East this weekend by losing two straight to the visiting Los Angeles Angels, including a 4-2 loss as -161 chalk Sunday afternoon, to fall to 4-6 in its past 10 going into Monday night’s Twins vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Angels ended the Red Sox’s run of four straight series victories on home turf. However, Boston has struggled with consistency overall of late, failing to record consecutive wins over its past 10 outings, while tallying three or fewer runs on six occasions.

The slumping play of divisional rivals has helped the Red Sox weather their current rocky run. The New York Yankees, who are tied with the Red Sox for first in the division, have won just two of 10, while the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays all have struggled to play .500 baseball.

Those factors have contributed to Boston’s continued presence near the top of the AL pennant odds, where it sits at +350, trailing only the heavily favored Houston Astros.

Riding a three-game win streak, the Twins arrive in Boston as +170 underdogs for Monday’s series opener.

Minnesota has emerged as one of the surprise stories of the season, climbing to the top of the AL Central thanks to the second-best road record in the majors. The Twins opened the campaign as distant +6600 long shots to claim their first AL pennant since 1991, but enter this week pegged at a respectable +1800.

The Twins dominated in a three-game sweep in Cleveland this weekend. Minnesota held the Indians to just two total runs in the series, has limited opponents to two or fewer runs in four of five and has seen the under prevail in totals betting in 10 of 12.

The Red Sox have taken three of four from Minnesota, but have struggled against the Twins at Fenway Park, losing four of six, with the over prevailing in four of five.

Chris Sale takes the hill for Boston on Monday looking for his fifth win in as many home starts, while Minnesota’s Jose Berrios looks for his fifth win this month.

