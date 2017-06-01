MLB Odds: Red Sox Road Favorites Over Orioles As Long Road Trip Continues

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox continue a key 10-game road trip Thursday when they open a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles as -115 road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston opened its lengthy trip by taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox, capped by a 4-1 win Wednesday as -140 chalk, and has won eight of 10 going into Thursday night’s Red Sox vs. Orioles betting matchup at Camden Yards.

Wednesday’s victory gave the Red Sox their first victory in a three-game or four-game road series since early May. Boston closed out the month of May with a 16-11 record but still has a losing record on the road at 12-13 on the season.

With New York’s 10-4 loss in Baltimore as a +101 underdog Wednesday, the Red Sox now sit just two games back of the division-leading Yankees in the American League East standings. Boston also has maintained strong +750 odds to win the World Series, marking a slight improvement over the +800 odds the club sported just prior to the start of the campaign.

But the Red Sox will need to improve their uneven play against AL East rivals this season, which has featured losses in nine of 14 contests since going 5-2 in seven dates in early April.

Baltimore enters the weekend riding high after taking two of three from the Yankees this week. The Orioles’ series victory over New York halts a seven-game losing streak and a dismal 3-13 run that bounced the club from the top of the AL East standings. However, with a 27-24 record, the Orioles remain in the thick of the AL East race, trailing New York by just 3 1/2 games, and could potentially reclaim second place in the division with a series victory over the Red Sox.

The Orioles have enjoyed some early-season success within their division, improving to 19-11 with Wednesday’s win, including a 12-5 record on home turf, which represents the best in-division record in the AL East.

But Baltimore’s recent swoon has dropped the club’s World Series odds, which have plummeted to +4,000 after opening at a respectable +2,200.

The Red Sox and Orioles have been engaged in a seesaw battle in head-to-head meetings over the past 12 months. Boston holds a slight 13-12 edge in the past 25 clashes between these two clubs, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. Baltimore has dominated in dates at Camden Yards, going 7-2 in its past nine. However, those two losses came during a three-game series in late April.

