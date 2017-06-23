MLB Odds: Red Sox Slight Favorites Over Angels In Weekend Series

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will try to maintain a share of first place in the American League East standings on Friday night when they open a three-game weekend set with the Los Angeles Angels as -160 home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston failed to record consecutive wins while going 4-4 on its recent eight-game road trip, but returns home tied with the New York Yankees atop the AL East standings going into Friday night’s Angels vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox’s struggles with consistency on the road continued on their recent junket. The club tallied two or fewer runs in four of their recent eight contests away from home, and have averaged just 3.1 runs per game over their past 10 road dates, contributing to a mediocre 19-21 road record this season.

It has been a different story for the Red Sox when playing in the comfortable confines of Fenway Park, however. The Sox have dominated at home of late, going 9-2 in their past 11, while claiming four consecutive series wins.

Boston tallied six or more runs in six of those outings, but the UNDER has regularly paid out in totals betting, going 6-2-1 over the Red Sox’s past nine home dates. Boston surrendered just 3.2 runs per game over that stretch, a trend that includes an 8-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers as -156 home chalk on June 11.

Boston’s return to the top of the AL East has kept the club among the favorites on the American League pennant odds at +350, trailing only the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox have produced mixed results in recent dates with Los Angeles, going 4-7 in their past 11 games, but have tallied series victories in three of the Angels’ past four visits to Boston.

Right-hander Rick Porcello looks for his first win since May 23 when he takes the mound for the Red Sox on Friday night. Porcello is 0-4 over his past five starts, but he led Boston to a 6-2 win as a +155 underdog over the Angels in July 2016.

The Angels travel to Boston as +155 underdogs after taking two of three from the Yankees, including a 10-5 win on Thursday as a +255 wager. Los Angeles has won three straight road series, but has recorded consecutive wins on just three occasions in its past 27 games, going 12-15 during that stretch.

Alex Meyer makes his first career start against Boston on Friday, looking to build on a four-game stretch of starts during which he has allowed just three earned runs.

