MLB Odds: Yankees Narrow Favorites Vs. Red Sox In Series Rubber Match

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will look to rebound from an 8-0 thumping in New York on Wednesday night when they close out a three-game set with the Yankees on Thursday as narrow +101 underdogs on the Major League Baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston survived a late-inning rally to claim a 5-4 decision as a +119 underdog in the series opener Tuesday, but was no match for the Yankees’ bats in Wednesday’s blowout loss that leaves the club trailing New York by two games in the American League East standings going into Thursday night’s Red Sox vs. Yankees betting matchup at Yankee Stadium.

Wednesday’s defeat marks Boston’s sixth shutout loss of the campaign. The Red Sox have surrendered six or more runs on 15 occasions this season, and have turned in mixed results in totals betting, with the over prevailing in just four of their past 13 outings.

Boston continues to struggle against the division-leading Yankees, who have beaten the Red Sox in six of seven meetings, and held their rivals to one or fewer runs in four of the past five.

David Price aims to improve to 2-0 in just his third start of the season Thursday. Price was hobbled by an elbow injury, but he impressed in his last start, surrendering just one earned run on three hits in seven innings of work to get the win in last weekend’s 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles as -120 chalk.

However, Price has struggled against the Yankees, getting tagged for all six runs in a 6-4 loss at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 27, and has been saddled with the losing decision in three of his past four starts against New York.

With Wednesday’s win, the Yankees put an end to a brief two-game slide and gained some breathing room atop the AL East standings. The victory also improved New York’s home record to 18-9 on the season.

The Yankees continue to struggle with consistency, failing to record consecutive wins over their past nine outings. But when they have won, they have won big, averaging 8.8 runs per game over their past five victories, and 5.2 runs per game in their past 10 overall home dates.

Michael Pineda gets the call for New York on Thursday, looking to bounce back from a rough outing in Toronto last weekend when he was tagged for 10 hits and five earned runs over five innings in a 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays as -120 chalk. Pineda is winless in five starts against Boston, surrendering five or more earned runs in two of those outings.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images