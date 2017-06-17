Mookie Betts, Red Sox Get Off To Good Start In Weekend Series Vs. Astros

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox took Game 1 of their big weekend series against the Major League Baseball-leading Houston Astros, and Mookie Betts was a big reason why.

The Red Sox right fielder hit a home run, scored both Boston runs and saved a run with his arm in the Sox’s 2-1 win at Minute Maid Park.

Hear what Betts had to say about his big game in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images